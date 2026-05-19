Yveta Donovalova case mentioned in Seanad

It is no surprise that the shocking and tragic case of Yveta Donovalova, from Grange Heights in Waterford, has attracted national attention.

Yveta Donovalova was discovered with serious injuries on Monday April 27. She passed away in University Hospital Waterford a short time later. A man has since been charged with her murder.

Senator Maria McCormack referenced the tragic case in Seanad Éireann last week, calling it ‘deeply disturbing’.

Senator McCormack made the remarks as she welcomed progress on a domestic violence refuge in her constituency of Laois. She went on to say the Donovalova case was part of a larger ‘crisis’.

“I welcome the progress announced last week by Cuan, through the justice committee, on the long-awaited domestic violence refuge in Laois, something that has been needed for too long,” Senator McCormack explained.

“We heard this week of another deeply disturbing case in Waterford. Another woman was harmed. Another family was devastated. It was a stark reminder that this crisis is not going away. The numbers speak for themselves,” she said.

“Over 65,000 calls relating to domestic violence were made last year to An Garda Síochána. The statistics do not even tell the full story. Those are only the cases reported.”

Women living in fear

“We are now living in a world where women are living in fear,” claimed Senator McCormack. “Children are witnessing trauma and lives are being destroyed behind closed doors. Some may never get the chance to report, and that is why I am asking this House how many more women must suffer before we act with urgency?”

Senator McCormack called for immediate changes to how Gardaí are trained and domestic violence facilities are resourced.

“We need to take action now,” she said. “We need proper, consistent training for Gardaí. We need education in our schools on respect and healthy relationships. We need far more investment in front-line and refuge services in a timely manner. Prevention is just as important now as the response.

“This is part of the wider crisis of gender-based and sexual violence in Ireland,” Senator McCormack added.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme