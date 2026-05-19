Man charged with murder remanded in custody

A man charged with the murder of Yveta Donovalova appeared in court at the start of May, and was remanded in custody.

Tomas Marvanek (39) of 47 Grange Heights, Waterford city, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court via video link from prison, where he is currently being held on remand. He is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Ms. Donovalova, contrary to common law, after she was allegedly fatally assaulted at her home in Grange Heights on Monday, 27 April, last.

The defendant was represented in court last week by Ciarán P Murphy BL, who was standing in for solicitor Ken Cunningham. A Czech interpreter was also present to translate the proceedings to the accused.

Mr. Murphy said that his client is accused of a very serious offence, and told the court he had received no instructions for a bail application. The barrister acknowledged that the District Court does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail for a charge of this nature.

Judge Staunton said he would remand the accused in custody for two weeks, and added that the accused would need to consult his solicitor if he wishes to apply for bail in the High Court.

The judge put the matter back to 19 May next, when the case will be mentioned again.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power