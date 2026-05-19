Motorist detected driving while disqualified

Gardaí detected a man driving earlier this year who wasn’t aware that he was disqualified at the time, the District Court heard.

Damien Aylward (50) with an address at 1 Lime Grove, Oakridge, Ferrybank, Waterford, appeared before Judge John Cheatle a sitting of Waterford District Court last month. He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without a valid licence or insurance, contrary to Sections 38 (1) and 56 of the Road Traffic Act.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that on 22 January 2026, Gardaí were conducting a speed checkpoint on the Old Tramore Road, near Ballinamona, when they detected the accused driving at 82 km in a 60 km/h zone. After they stopped and spoke to him, they discovered that he had been disqualified from driving in November 2025.

It was noted in court that he has two previous convictions for driving under the influence and holding a mobile phone while driving.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham said his client was driving a work vehicle at the time, and was insured on it. He added that the accused thought that his disqualification was due to begin on 1 February 2026, as it was originally handed down in May 2025, but postponed to November last year.

Mr. Cunningham asked Judge Cheatle not to extend the disqualification if possible, and highlighted that his client has no previous convictions for driving without insurance.

Judge Cheatle handed the accused a one year disqualification from driving and a €400 fine.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power