Thirty acre Kilmeaden holding for auction

Purcell Properties have been instructed to offer for sale by public auction an attractive parcel of 30 acres of agricultural land.

The holding is located adjoining the Greenway Manor Hotel with extensive frontage to the Old Kilmeaden Road.

The land falls into two distinct divisions. There is 16 acres in Lot One with extensive frontage and bounded by the motorway. Its convenience to all of the facilities outlined above is of considerable importance and it is anticipated there will be considerable local interest in the upcoming auction which is being held in the Tower Hotel on the 9th July.

Lot Two comprises 14 acres all in grass with a pumped water supply. Access immediately adjoins Greenway Manor driveway. The land has been in the ownership of the present vendors for very many years and has been very well farmed. Secure boundaries throughout.

The auctioneers are quoting a guide price of €400,000 for Lot One, €350,000 for Lot Two and €750,000 for the entire.