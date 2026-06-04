50 new jobs for Waterford

Greenvolt Next, part of Greenvolt Group, a leading specialist in renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, announced the creation of 90 new jobs – 50 of which will be based at its Waterford headquarters.

Over the next 12 months, the company will be recruiting mid-level to senior managers to support its operations in Ireland and Britain. Roles will include project engineers, senior project engineers, project managers and site managers.

These new positions are part of a significant investment into the company’s expansion, talent acquisition strategy and future growth plans. This funding will also go towards the further development of Greenvolt Next’s existing Waterford HQ, which is being increased by 2176 sq ft and will be equipped with the latest technologies.

As an organisation, Greenvolt Next supports businesses with their renewable energy transformations. It is responsible for some of Ireland’s largest and most innovative renewable energy projects, including Sanofi Waterford solar farm. It also works with leading retailers.

The organisation anticipates growing demand for solar panel installations and battery storage projects over the next 12 months.