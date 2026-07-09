Tributes paid on death of former Councillor Seán Dower

Tributes have been paid to former Waterford Councillor Seán Dower, who has passed away at the age of 83.

Mr. Dower, of Morrison’s Avenue, Waterford city, was well known for serving as a Fianna Fáíl Councillor on the former Waterford Corporation from 1999 to 2004, and for holding the position of Chair of the party’s Waterford branch.

He passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7 July at University Hospital Waterford (UHW), surrounded by his loving family.

Alongside his political service, Mr. Dower was also highly respected within the arts community in Waterford. He served as Chair of the Waterford International Festival of Light Opera, and was a dedicated and committed volunteer with the Spraoi Festival.

Mr. Dower’s great love of sport also shone through in his lifelong membership and support of Mount Sion GAA Club.

Minister Mary Butler paid tribute to Mr. Dower following his passing, describing him as a “wonderful friend, a supporter, canvasser and mentor.”

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my good friend, Seán Dower. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his wife Margaret, his family, and friends,” Minister Butler said. “He had a keen political mind and was always very level headed and balanced even in the midst of intense campaigns and elections.

“As a former Fianna Fáil Councillor himself, he held a deep understanding of political life, the daily challenges, the highs, and the lows. He was a man of the highest calibre and truly one of nature’s gentlemen. He will be dearly missed by all in Fianna Fáil and Waterford,” the Minister added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also issued a statement to pay tribute to Mr. Dower, mentioning how they last crossed paths in May, when he presented him with a long service award and centenary medal to commemorate his service to Fianna Fáíl.

“Seán Dower was a friend for many years. A former Councillor, Seán embodied the best of public service. A wise and caring man, Seán loved his community and both as a Councillor and subsequently, worked hard to improve the lives of his fellow citizens,” the Taoiseach said.

He added: “Seán contributed greatly to Fianna Fáil. He chaired our constituency executive, our CDC, for many years. He also worked tirelessly with many other local organisations, Boards of Management, the GAA, and other local organisations. I met Seán in early May when I had the pleasure of presenting him with a lifetime service award on behalf of Fianna Fáil.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I offer my deepest sympathy to Seán’s wife, Margaret, his children Jaimie, Adrian and Corinna, his grandchildren along with the wider Dower family,” the Taoiseach added.

A spokesperson for Waterford’s Fianna Fáil Branch said: “Those who had the privilege of knowing Seán will remember his warmth, generosity, humour and unwavering loyalty. He was someone who brought people together, encouraged others to get involved, and always placed community at the heart of everything he did. Seán’s legacy is one of service, kindness and commitment. He leaves behind a better Waterford because of the life he lived.”

Mayor of Waterford City and County Council Councillor Liam Brazil has opened an online book of condolence in memory of Mr. Dower. Members of the public who wish to leave a message of sympathy and remembrance are invited to do so.

Mr. Dower’s funeral cortege will walk from Thompson’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Friday (10th July) to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11:00am, followed by burial in Ballybricken Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

Read more about this story in next week’s edition of The Munster Express, published on Tuesday 14 July.

ROBYN POWER