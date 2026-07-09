Fined for speeding

A woman who failed to appear in court for speeding was handed a fine last month.

Catriona Purcell, with an address at 66 Ard Drive, Ferrybank, Waterford, made no appearance at a sitting of Waterford District Court at the end of June before Judge Kevin Staunton.

The court heard that on 22 December 2025, a speed checkpoint was being conducted on the R708 road near Ballytruckle Green, Waterford, when the accused was found to be driving at 59 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued that subsequently went unpaid.

After noting the accused’s non-appearance in court, Judge Staunton handed down a €200 fine.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power