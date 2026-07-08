Theft of whiskey and public order offences

A man who appeared in court for public order offences and stealing a bottle of whiskey was recently given the benefit of the Probation Act.

Evans Oranja (46) with addresses listed at Kilcohan Park, Waterford city, and Kilcarragh Court, Ballygunner, appeared before Judge Darach McCarthy at a sitting of Waterford District Court in June.

He was charged with theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, as well as two counts of being drunk in public, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that Gardaí received a report of the theft of a bottle of whiskey from Tesco Poleberry, Waterford city, at 11.30am on 12 November 2025, after the accused was found outside the premises with it. The value of the bottle was €32, and it was recovered in resellable condition, Sgt Hickey said.

The court heard that a separate incident occurred the day before on 11 November 2025. Sgt Hickey said that at 10.00pm that night, the accused was found ‘slumped’ and ‘highly’ intoxicated outside McGwire House hostel on Bath Street, Waterford city, and was arrested for his own safety. Sgt Hickey added that another incident occurred on 20 April 2026, where the accused was found intoxicated on Parnell Street and was arrested, as Gardaí deemed him to be a danger to himself.

It was noted in court that the accused has three previous convictions for traffic related matters.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham said that his client is currently living in a men’s hostel in the city, and has been undergoing treatment for substance misuse and mental health issues for the past 18 months.

The solicitor added that the accused previously worked full time as an accountant, and asked if he could be placed on a Probation bond.

Judge McCarthy applied Section 1 (2) of the Probation Act, and placed the accused on a 12 month Probation supervision bond.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power