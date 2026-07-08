No support for Newtown Active Travel scheme

Councillors for the Comeragh region are refusing to back an Active Travel scheme outside Scoil an Bhaile Nua, Newtown, Kilmacthomas.

The Active Travel scheme comes via a Section 38, which is a controversial rule that allows changes to roadworks in the interest of public safety. Section 38s are controversial as some claim they allow major projects to be initiated by decree, do not give councillors or locals meaningful input, but prioritise plans that may seem to work in theory, but often lack common sense and local knowledge.

Recently, Section 38s have hit the headlines due to their association with controversial Active Travel projects.

The Newtown, Kilmacthomas Section 38 public consultation received 6 submissions from the public, only one seemed to be supportive.

The council will progress the project despite the opposition of locals and councillors.

Making the argument for the Council, Director of Services Gabriel Hynes said: “Over the last 10 years in Waterford, we’ve had over 50 deaths and we had over 2,000 serious injuries. As you know that is devastating to families, communities and friends”.

“There is a responsibility on all of us as set out in our Waterford City and County Council Road Safety Plan to reduce serious injuries and fatalities.

“That plan is divided into four: you have enforcement by the Gardaí and the RSA, you have awareness, you’ve engineering measures which falls strictly to ourselves and yourselves, and then we have driver behaviour.

“We’ve had a Section 38, we’ve had workshops with yourselves, we’ve had community meetings, and we had some very passionate submissions from the community, which we welcome. The intervention is probably impacting them personally in their daily lives.

“In relation to Newtown our speed surveys are showing us there is speeding issues there, I think we are all agreed on that. The average speed is greater than 70 km/h, and it’s done by 70% of cars. Which is significant and that is a significant road safety issue,” Mr. Hynes said.

REJECTED

The Comeragh Councillors were not of this mind however as they sided with the majority of the public and refused to support the Section 38. It was repeatedly said that Active Travel in general has not been sold effectively to the public.

Cllr. Catherine Burke was the first to speak on the issue. She acknowledged the Council’s efforts to amend the original proposal following public consultation, but suggested other Active Travel schemes in the region have damaged public trust, saying: “We all want safer roads but we must listen to the people who live in the area, the feedback we received was that they changes do not adequately address concerns”.

During his last meeting as Cathaoirleach for the Comeragh Municipal District Council, Cllr. John O’Leary said the resistance in Newtown reflects the public’s attitude to Active Travel in general.

“The one in Kilmacthomas, there was no acceptance that the community was better for that. That still seems to remain the view of people in Kilmacthomas,” he said.

“Farronshoneen in Waterford City, that was met with absolute opposition and the view of the people today is that system is not working. You have another scheme coming ahead in Tramore, and again there is massive opposition against that.

“You have one in John’s Hill as well, which has met massive opposition.”

Cllr. O’Leary then acknowledged the efforts of the Council’s Road Section, and the futility of trying to find a solution that pleases all involved.

“The public don’t appear to be accepting this at present,” said Director Mr. Hynes. “But, if we want to prioritise the pedestrians, if we want to improve safety, if we want to make our towns and cities more liveable, we need to give priority to people that are walking around, not the vehicle driving through it.” Mr. Hynes added.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme