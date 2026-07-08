Twins accused of assaulting jogger in Waterford

Twin brothers who are both accused of assaulting a jogger in Waterford city earlier this month recently made court appearances.

Dale Brazil (31) of 14 Butterfield Drive, Mountneil Drive, Waterford city, and Derek Brazil (31) of 29 Knightsgrange, Lacken Road, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton via video link at Waterford District Court late last month.

Both men are charged with single counts of alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3(1) & (2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, and are both currently on remand in Cork Prison.

The charges relate to an alleged incident on Monday 8 June 2026, at St John’s River Walk, Waterford city.

A spokesperson previously said that Gardaí received a report after a jogger, who was out on the walkway between 6.35 and 6.55pm that evening, was allegedly assaulted by two men unknown to him.

The jogger was allegedly kicked and punched, receiving multiple lacerations on his hands and arms, and was brought to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment. Gardaí confirmed that he was since released from hospital.

Acting for the defendants, solicitor Ken Cunningham said that both men have been in custody since 12 June, after they were refused bail.

He requested for both cases to be put back for two weeks to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to indicate directions.

Mr. Cunningham added that an application for bail on behalf of both defendants would soon be brought before the High Court.

Judge Staunton remanded both accused men in custody until Thursday 9 July, when they will appear before the court again.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power