Cases of cocaine treatment double in Waterford

Figures published by The Health Research Board show that the number of cases presenting for treatment related to cocaine use in Waterford more than doubled between 2021 and 2024.

In 2021 the number who sought treatment with cocaine as their main substance issue was 68, by 2024 this figure had risen to 148. If viewed from when the research begins, this number triples as 54 sought help for cocaine as their main problem in 2017.

The research also explains that in 2024 across Ireland 22% of those who sought treatment for cocaine were female, with 32 being the median age of those who entered treatment.

There was a 426% increase in women seeking treatment for cocaine in Ireland throughout the timespan of the research.

Worryingly, people have sought treatment for crack cocaine in almost every county in Ireland, with Leitrim and Monaghan being the only exceptions.

Those who presented for crack cocaine treatment were 45% female and their median age was 40.

HOPE

Earlier this year, The Munster Express sat down with John Devlin, co-ordinator of the HSE Substance Misuse Clinic in Waterford, who explained how the service offers hope to those seeking help with substances in Waterford.

In a wide ranging conversation that can be found on The Munster Express website, John explained that is normal for people to feel anxious about seeking help.

“People come and they might feel challenged, or have pre-contemplation or feel nervous about comping here, or feel shame. But we are very much person-centred and trauma informed,” he explained.

“We are here to provide a non-judgemental, safe space, and a collaborative space for people so we can work together,” he said.

John and his team in the Substance Misuse Clinic bring a range of specialties to each person who presents for treatment.

“There is a different model for each [substance]. The person presents, we would provide an initial assessment where would gather information and then the appropriate intervention would be put in place according to the information provided,” said John.

“Even though the substance might be the same for two or three people, their experiences of that will be different and their experiences of recovery may also be different as well.”

“The big thing we’re here to do is offer people hope and a feeling that they have a service, and a safe non-judgemental space that they can come to and discuss what’s going on with them,” said John.

“We are a health and wellbeing service as well so we are here to have impacts on people’s health, help improve their health, as well as their general well-being as well.”

John also highlighted that the clinic is available to family members who may need support due to the substance misuse of a relative. SECAS Cocaine Support, is a platform dedicated to offering support relating to cocaine use in the South East.

“Also, just to highlight, family members can contact us as well and they can avail of supports. As I said earlier substance misuse can impact the wider family also. Family members may need some education, awareness, or supports in how they manage that themselves. There is also the family support network here in Waterford also.

“There are clinics in Waterford and Dungarvan, along with multiple community-based drugs initiatives across the county for those seeking to access drug and alcohol support services.

“People can get referred from a GP, they can self-refer, the clinic accepts referrals from all statutory and community agencies.”

The HSE Substance Misuse Clinic is located in St. Otteran's Hospital, John's Hill, Waterford and can be contacted on: 051-848658.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme