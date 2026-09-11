UHW Clarifies Stance on Parking

Parking at UHW is an ongoing complaint, as the numbers attending the hospital seem to increase steadily while the parking capacity remains much as is has been for years.

The parking situation hit the headlines in recent weeks when figures released to TD David Cullinane show that parking revenue at UHW has risen by 158% in four years, with UHW taking in €1.2m in revenue from parking charges in 2025.

In reply to The Munster Express, UHW have clarified the parking situation, explaining that increased revenues are used to address increased costs and that parking charges are used to manage demand.

The full statement is as follows: “University Hospital Waterford (UHW) has operated car parking charges to manage the demand for car parking at the hospital during this specified timeframe.

“During this time, UHW had no increases in its car parking charges and the increase is as a result of increased activity at the hospital. The income generated from these car parking fees covers the cost of providing these services, such as the initial capital cost of purchasing or renting parking areas, the cost of developing extra parking spaces, the need to upgrade security systems, providing staffing and general maintenance of these car parks.

“The hospital and its management are very aware of the financial implications of these parking costs for patients and their families, particularly for those with long term and chronic illnesses.

“Consequently, a maximum fixed daily parking change and reduced rate and/or introduced concessions for patients with long term and chronic illness inclusive of their families and visitors, for whom this payment of the full rate would cause hardship is in operation at the hospital,” the statement added.

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme