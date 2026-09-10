853 new builds in Waterford Welcomed

853 homes commenced construction in Waterford last year and this figure has been welcomed by both Waterford Ministers. The figure for Waterford in the previous 12 months was said to be 121, showing a significant increase.

These latest figures have been welcomed by both of Waterford’s Ministers of State.

Minister John Cummins said of the report: “It’s great to see such strong figures as we move into the second half of the year, not just here in Waterford but throughout the country. However, as I’ve said previously, we will not allow ourselves to get complacent. We have set ourselves ambitious targets in the Government’s Housing Action Plan, ‘Delivering Homes, Building Communities’, and we need to keep our shoulder firmly to the wheel to maintain the momentum needed to reach those targets.

“These are not just statistics. Every new commencement marks the beginning of a journey that will result in someone having a new home and the safety and security of their own front door.”

Of the 853 new homes commenced in Waterford in the first seven months of the year, 616 (72%) are scheme dwellings, 169 (20%) are apartments, and 68 (8%) are for one-off units.

Meanwhile Minister Mary Butler also welcomed the increase in housing commencements and emphasised that housing remains the government’s top priority.

“These figures are a sign of momentum holding strong in the housing sector. The key to solving the housing crisis is increasing supply, and every home that begins construction today is another step closer to handing over keys to a family tomorrow,” she explained.

“It is particularly encouraging to see 853 homes commence in Waterford since the beginning of this year alone. These homes will make a real difference to individuals and families looking to put down roots in communities throughout Waterford.

“Housing remains the Government’s top priority, and we are committed to supporting measures that increase supply, accelerate delivery, and ensure more people can access affordable and secure housing.

“There is still much more work to do, but these figures show that the actions being taken are having an impact.”

AARON KENT

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme