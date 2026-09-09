Work begins on much needed Carrickphierish Recreation Park

Carrickphierish is one of the fastest growing areas of Waterford City, and with the location subject to a number of major planning applications in recent months, that growth looks set to continue long into the future.

It is widely acknowledged that previous governments made mistakes by not developing amenities to service areas of high population growth. With this in mind, last week’s announcement from Waterford Council that work has begun on the major Carrickphierish Recreation Park will be widely welcomed.

The Carrickphierish Recreation Park was developed by Waterford County Council in collaboration with Slaintecare Healthy Communities Programme and the Department of Rural and Community Development, following engagement with the local community to specify how investment would best serve the area.

The park is funded by €450,000 from the Community Recognition Fund and €100,000 from the Making Places for and with Teenagers Initiative.

The Community Recognition Fund (CRF) was introduced in 2023 to recognise the huge efforts made by communities in welcoming and supporting people coming to Ireland.

In May, Minister for Children Norma Foley announced an additional €100,000 to provide the park with the first teenage hang-out space in county Waterford, explaining, “The area will provide an open hang out space, scattered informal seating, sheltered areas with minimal facilities for physical activity, music speaker posts, soft bond rubber area and a design that will allow for parkour movements.”

In June Minister Dara Calleary and Minister of State Mary Butler visited the site, to welcome the plans, and plant commemorative trees while announcing more initiatives to improve Waterford’s Northwest Suburbs.

Plans for the recreation park also include:

An exercise area, a floodlit MultiUse Games Area (a pitch), planting native Irish trees and shrubs, associated pathways, groundworks, lighting, and services, along with seating, signage and bicycle/e‐scoter parking.

Local Support

In a sign of just how much Carrickphierish needs facilities like those of the recreation park, all 10 submissions received by Waterford Council during the public consultation were supportive of the park, although some submissions did suggest changes.

It is almost unheard of for public consultations for projects which require major construction in a highly populated areas to get 100% supportive submissions from the public.

There are two primary schools located in the vicinity of the park.

On behalf of the Gaelscoil na nDéise, The Board of Management made a submission which said, “The Board of Management of Gaelscoil na nDéise welcomes this much-needed community facility in Carrickphierish. We wholly support this proposal which will be located next to our school. This development will provide appropriate recreational space which is currently absent from the area despite its recent growth. This facility will be a source of health and wellbeing to both the school and local community.

… The school community of Gaelscoil na nDéise are delighted by this proposal and the consideration now being given to amenities in Carrickphierish to cater for the growing population. It will greatly enhance the area and provide a safe space to promote the local population’s health and wellbeing.”

Likewise, the Educate Together which is located adjacent to the site said in their submission,

“On behalf of Waterford Educate Together National School, I would like to express our enthusiastic support for the development of the new playground and recreation park adjacent to our school. This is a fantastic initiative that will bring enormous benefits to the local community, including the majority of our pupils who live in the surrounding area. We believe this facility will become a vital resource for children, families, and the wider community, promoting health, well-being, and social connection.

“…Waterford Educate Together National School is delighted by the prospect of this new playground and recreation center, which will greatly enhance the area and provide incredible opportunities for our pupils and the local community. We respectfully request the inclusion of a pathway and access gate from the school to ensure the facility is as accessible, safe, and integrated into community life as possible.”

Other submissions on behalf of the public, said simple things like, “I would like to express my approval on this development as I find it beneficial for the community.”

Work Begins

On August 28 last Waterford Council confirmed that construction work had begun on the site.

Paul Johnston, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council said the development reflected the strong involvement of the local community in shaping the project. “This park has been shaped by the input of the local community, which will not only have a positive impact on health and well-being, but will also enhance the area for its growing population.

“The new facilities in the park are designed to encourage active lifestyles and community engagement in a safe, inclusive outdoor environment.”

The investment in Carrickphierish Recreation Park is in-line with the Council’s wider efforts to enhance community facilities and support quality of life in the Northwest Suburbs.

Carrickphierish Recreation Park is expected to be completed and open to the public before the end of the year.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme