Water safety advice ahead of June Bank Holiday Weekend

Ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend, the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI are urging the public to stay safe if planning an activity on or near the water.

While air temperatures are warmer, sea and inland water temperatures remain low. This contrast can present a hidden but serious risk of cold-water shock and hypothermia to anyone entering or unexpectedly falling into the water.

Even on warm, sunny days, water temperatures are often below 15°C, cold enough to trigger cold water shock. This sudden reaction can cause involuntary gasping, panic, and loss of breathing control, greatly increasing the risk of drowning.

While a large number of people are expected to visit the coast or inland waterways over the bank holiday weekend, for many this will be their first dip of the season. Remember to enter the water slowly, splash yourself to acclimatise, keep your dips short and stay within your depth. Don’t go alone, swim with others, always stay together, and ensure everyone leaves the water safely.

If you’re planning an activity in or on the water, remember:

Check weather and tides before heading out, and carry a means of calling for help such as a fully charged mobile phone

Always wear a correctly fitted and serviced lifejacket or buoyancy aid

Avoid alcohol as it impairs judgement, coordination, and reaction time

Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return

If you fall into the water unexpectedly or get into difficulty, remember:

Float to Live Stay calm and fight any instinct to panic or thrash around Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged Relax and try to breathe normally Move your hands and feet to help you stay afloat. It’s fine if your legs sink, we all float differently Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, call for help or raise your hand or swim to safety if you are able



If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast or think that they are in trouble, use marine VHF radio Ch 16 or dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.