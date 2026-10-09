Waterford Business Awards 2026 shortlist announced

The shortlist for the Waterford Business Awards 2026 has been announced, with 39 businesses from across Waterford recognised for their excellence, innovation, entrepreneurship and contribution to the local economy.

The awards, organised by Waterford Chamber with the support of Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber, Waterford City & County Council and WLR, will culminate in a gala awards ceremony at the Tower Hotel on Friday, November 13th.

The 39 shortlisted businesses represent a diverse cross-section of Waterford’s business community, from innovative start-ups and growing SMEs to major employers, hospitality businesses, community organisations and internationally focused companies.

The awards recognise achievement across 13 categories, celebrating everything from customer service and sustainability to innovation, marketing, tourism, hospitality and business growth.

Celebrating Waterford’s business community

Marian Walsh, President of Waterford Chamber, congratulated all of the shortlisted businesses. “We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2026 Waterford Business Awards and to celebrate the incredible breadth and quality of businesses operating across our city and county.

“To be shortlisted for a Waterford Business Award is a significant achievement. The standard of entries this year demonstrates the ambition, resilience and creativity that exists right across our business community.

“From new businesses taking their first steps, to established companies employing hundreds of people, to organisations making a real difference in our communities, these finalists represent the very best of Waterford enterprise.

“Businesses continue to operate in a challenging and rapidly changing environment, but what is particularly encouraging is the level of innovation, investment and ambition evident across this year’s shortlist.

“On behalf of Waterford Chamber, I want to congratulate every business that has been shortlisted. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them, their teams, customers, families and supporters at the Tower Hotel on November 13th.”

Recognising excellence and ambition

The Waterford Business Awards provide an opportunity to showcase the people and organisations contributing to the economic, social and cultural life of Waterford.

The awards are open to businesses and organisations across the city and county, with entries assessed through an independent judging process.

Tommie Murphy, Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber President said the diversity of the shortlist was particularly significant.

“What makes these awards so special is the diversity of the businesses involved. We have tourism and hospitality businesses, manufacturers, technology companies, professional services, retailers, community organisations, food businesses and major employers all represented.

“Each business has its own story, but they share a common thread – ambition and a commitment to doing things well.

“Waterford is increasingly recognised as a place where businesses can grow, innovate and succeed, and the businesses represented on this shortlist are a major part of that story.

“The awards are about much more than winning. They are about recognising the people behind these businesses and giving them the opportunity to showcase what they are achieving. I wish every finalist the very best of luck.”

The winners in each category will be announced at the Waterford Business Awards gala ceremony at the Tower Hotel on Friday, November 13th, when the Overall Waterford Business of the Year will also be revealed. A special Judges Recognition Award and an Entrepreneur of the Year Award will also be presented.

According to Michael Byrne, CEO of WLR FM, “We are delighted to be the media partners for the Waterford Business Awards and look forward to welcoming all shortlisted companies to the Broadcast Centre in the coming weeks as we get to know them better. Supporting our local business community is hugely important to WLR and we congratulate all those who have been selected.”

The awards will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, employers and representatives from across Waterford and the wider South East to celebrate the achievements of the region’s business community.