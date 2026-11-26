From festive cycles and illuminated tractor parades to emergency services showcases and charity fundraising, Waterford’s Christmas festival is putting community spirit at the heart of the celebrations.

With November drawing to a close and December just around the corner, Winterval is gearing up for another exciting few weeks of festive celebrations, with a packed programme of events bringing people into Waterford city while shining a light on the community groups, charities and organisations that make the festival so special.

Now in its 14th year, Winterval has become a major fixture in Waterford’s Christmas calendar, transforming the city centre into a festive destination and providing plenty of reasons for families, visitors and local communities to come together. While the Christmas markets, festive attractions, live entertainment and spectacular illuminations continue to draw visitors, some of the festival’s most distinctive events are those that put community participation and charitable causes centre stage.

With plenty still to come, December promises to bring a particularly colourful and community-focused programme. One of the most anticipated events will be the Winterval Blue Light Parade and Showcase on Saturday, 28 November, when emergency services take centre stage. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close to the vehicles and equipment used by the Gardaí, fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams, offering a fascinating insight into the work carried out by those who serve and protect local communities. It is an opportunity to celebrate the people behind the blue lights while providing an engaging experience for families and younger visitors.

The festive spirit will take to two wheels on Thursday, December 10th, with the return of the Jingle Bells Cycle. Cyclists are invited to decorate their bikes with Christmas lights, tinsel and festive decorations before setting off on a fun, family-friendly 2km route through Waterford city centre. Starting on Hanover Street, the cycle will finish at Cathedral Square in time for the final Winterval Illuminates light show of the evening. Participants can also enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate, while donations are encouraged in support of Tinteán Housing Association, which provides accommodation and support for women and families experiencing homelessness.

For those who prefer a little more horsepower, the Winterval Truck and Tractor Parade will take place on Sunday, December 6th. A firm favourite with visitors of all ages, the parade will see an impressive collection of festively decorated trucks, tractors and agricultural machinery bring a spectacular display of Christmas lights to the streets. The event celebrates Waterford’s strong agricultural and rural communities, with donations invited in support of Tinteán Housing Association.

Music will also play its part in the festival’s charitable spirit, with Buskaid taking place on Sunday, December 20th. Bringing musicians and performers into the heart of Waterford city, the event offers a platform for musical talent while encouraging visitors to support the charity through donations. It is another opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere of the city while contributing to a worthwhile cause.

Together, these events demonstrate that Winterval is about much more than seasonal entertainment. It is an opportunity for local organisations, community groups, performers and charities to connect with new audiences, raise awareness and benefit from the increased activity and footfall generated by the festival. And with December only beginning, there is plenty more festive magic ahead, from live music and major performances at The Hive to family attractions, Christmas markets, the Winterval Circus and the festival’s spectacular illuminations.

Winterval Festival Director, Trevor Darmody, says: “Winterval has always been about bringing people together and creating a real sense of occasion in Waterford at Christmas. While the lights, markets and family attractions are a huge part of what makes the festival special, it is the involvement of our local communities, charities, performers and organisations that gives it such a wonderful character.

“We are delighted to provide a platform for these fantastic events and to see so many people getting involved, supporting charitable causes and making the most of everything Waterford has to offer over the Christmas season. December is only beginning, and there is still so much to look forward to.”

Winterval is supported by Waterford City & County Council and continues throughout Waterford City until December 23rd. For the full programme of events, dates and ticket information, visit www.winterval.ie.