Woman accused of robbing pedestrian

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a woman accused of robbing a man walking in Waterford city.

Lourdiena Fahy (22) with addresses at 12B Priory Quay, New Ross, Wexford and McGwire House, Bath Street, Waterford, appeared via video link at a sitting of Waterford District Court before Judge Kevin Staunton last month. She is charged with robbery, contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, relating to an incident that occurred in Waterford city earlier this year.

The accused is currently in custody at Limerick Women’s Prison on an unrelated matter. Sergeant John Phelan told the court that after 2.00pm on 7 March 2026, a man was walking on John Street, Waterford city, when he was allegedly approached and ‘accosted’ by the accused.

It is alleged that the accused pushed and shoved the man, before removing his wallet and taking €120 in cash.

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning the matter will stay at the District Court. The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear before the court again on 1 September 2026.

Funded by Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power