Following the revelation that the average wait for endometriosis diagnosis for women in Ireland is 14 and a half years, Waterford’s Sinn Fein Councillors issued a motion requesting the council write to the Minister for Health and HSE seeking the establishment of a endometriosis centre of excellence in UHW.

The motion was read into the record at the November Plenary meeting of Waterford City and County Council, held in Dungarvan last week, by Cllr. Kate O’Mahoney, who said: “Waterford City and County Council expresses serious concern at a RTÉ Investigates report which found an average wait of 14.5 years for endometriosis diagnosis among women surveyed, with many experiencing years of debilitating pain and difficulty accessing treatment”.

“[And] recognised the devastating impact that endometriosis can have on women’s physical and mental health, fertility, education, employment and quality of life. [WC&CC] calls on the government and Minister for Health to urgently invest in a fully funded, multi annual national endometriosis strategy, including the development of regional centres of excellence with dedicated specialist teams, diagnostic services, and surgical capacity.”

Cllr. O’Mahoney also explained that the motion called for a centre of excellence with appropriate specialists to be established for the region in University Hospital Waterford.

The motion called for improved awareness, earlier diagnosis, shorter waiting times and better access to pain management, fertility supports and specialist treatment. It was asked that Waterford Council contact the Minister for Health and the HSE seeking a clear commitment,

funding and timelines for delivery of this essential supports.

Having read the motion, Cllr O’Mahoney then added her own comments, saying: “I’ve been contacted by women, some my own age, some older, some younger who have spent years living in pain while trying to get answers and access appropriate treatment.

“What is particularly concerning is, in effect, that the government has been exporting this problem. I know women that have had to travel abroad to Greece, Spain, and other EU countries to access the treatment and surgery they need. Many of these women face significant financial and personal costs, some have had to give up work while waiting for treatment, and then again while recovering from surgery. They should not feel they have to leave the country to access essential health care,” Cllr. O’Mahoney said.

“No woman or young girl should have to spend years being passed from appointment to appointment, living in pain, and feeling like travelling abroad is their only option.”

MEDICAL MISOGYNY

A personal account from a reporter working at the meeting was read into the chamber, detailing her decades long struggle for appropriate endometriosis treatment, which eventually resulted in her leaving the country to get specialist care. The reporter was commended by the councillors for her bravery as they acknowledged that she had been through an unacceptable ordeal for what are relatively common medical issues.

Cllr. Joeanne Bailey cited reports that over 1,000 women in Ireland were on waiting lists for endometriosis care.

“The most shocking part of the report was the time women have to wait for diagnosis and then care. Speaking to many women recently, there is a lot of frustration when it came to being heard and understood by doctors,” she said. “At the end of the day women deserve better.”

Cllr. Mary Roche, made the point that these issues were a symptom of a wider problem in health care, as women are still expected to suffer through painful treatment with little to no support. She suggested that men are never required to simply take paracetamol before coming in for a painful procedure, and this drew nods of agreement from around the chamber.

“There is a level of medical misogyny that is perpetrated in this country against women for procedures like coil-insertion, hysteroscopies, and colonoscopies, which can be quite painful,” she explained.

“Women are told to take two paracetamol when they are coming into the hospital and have to put up with excruciating pain, excessive bleeding and long-term effects. That is not acceptable anymore in this day and age. It’s horrific.

“I hope sincerely that this will begin to move this issue along, and that as a matter of course women are offered to be either put under or offered much more effective pain management than two paracetamol.

“I don’t know of any medical procedure where a man would be offered two paracetamol for the type of procedures that women are being made undergo. It’s completely unacceptable in this day and age and it has to change,” Cllr. Roche added.

The motion was passed unanimously by Waterford’s councillors.

Mayor Liam Brazil asked that the reporter’s personal story be sent, with her permission, along with the motion to the HSE and Minister of Health. The reporter agreed.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme