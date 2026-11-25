At the November meeting for the Plenary Council, Cllr Jason Murphy read out the council’s own anti-social behaviour policy to council management, in which the misuse of drugs plays a central part. He questioned if these policies had any actual impact in those engaged in the production and distribution of drugs while living in social housing in Waterford.

In reply, Director of Services for Housing, Seamus de Faoite, emphasized the importance of due process when making a decision that might impact an entire family. He explained that he had signed off on an eviction only last month following a court decision, but that the local authority must follow a legal process and must base their decisions on what is proven in court rather than what is believed.

Speaking to The Munster Express about the matter, Cllr Murphy, said that drug use has almost become accepted to some people across Waterford. When asked if he believes the problem is getting worse he said,

“Oh I definitely do. I think the use of illegal substances, unfortunately now, is widespread and reaches right from the Dunmore Road out to Larchville into Ballybeg and every estate in between. It’s a scourge on our community, it’s a scourge on our young people.

“Unfortunately, I believe the taking of drugs and illegal substances is becoming more acceptable in our society. I don’t accept it, it’s a huge scourge, but in some quarters, it has become almost acceptable. There’s no question that some people see it as part of life.

“I think that’s a sad state of affairs.”

In his comments at the Plenary meeting on Thursday 12 November last, Cllr Murphy said that some housing estates across Waterford had been ‘destroyed’ by drugs. When asked about this comment he said,

“I am from the St Paul’s area and I have seen the impact firsthand, throughout estates in Waterford. It’s not just the individuals, it’s the collateral damage as well, we saw the result of that collateral damage after the horrifying events over the last number of weeks.

“Unfortunately, this [drug related violence] takes the innocent as well as the guilty. But people do find it very frustrating when they see people involved in extortion and drug dealing living in council houses, with some of them paying minimum rent but are very wealthy as a result of their ill-gotten gains through extortion and drug dealing.”

Cllr Murphy suggested that the council must be seen to take action against criminality in council housing, as not doing so erodes the confidence of the public.

“If people are convicted then the council must play a role and start excluding them from social housing. That is outlined in our own anti-social behavior strategy, but it’s not really expanded on. We are not really given the steps that happen next.

“I’ve been told a number of cases are proceeding, but the public needs to see the action. If there are criminal convictions and the council takes their own action, and it’s open and transparent, then it would give the public some confidence that something is actually happening, but that needs to be seen,” he added.

“We know this [drug intimidation and dealing] is happening for a number of years, the dogs in the street know it’s happening. Birchwood brought it to the fore but it happened a long time before those events.

“We have to take a very, very hard line with it.”

SHOCKED THE COUNTRY

The Birchwood arson attack has brought Waterford and the plight of drug debt intimidation into focus in the Dail. Speaking last week, Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, said the recent arson attack in Waterford has shocked the entire country.

“Recent violent incidents in our communities, including the tragic deaths of the English family in Waterford, have brought renewed focus to the issue of drug-related intimidation and the devastating impact of organised crime,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“I wish to begin by extending my deepest condolences, and I am sure the condolences of this House, to the family of young Elliot English. He was only six years old. His death, and the deaths of his mother, father and two brothers, have shocked communities across the country. While the investigation of this horrific attack is a matter for the gardaí and relevant authorities, it has understandably renewed public concern about the harm that organised criminality, drug trafficking and intimidation can inflict on communities, families and individuals.”

“Drug-related intimidation is one of the most corrosive forms of criminality facing our society. It thrives on fear, exploits vulnerability and leaves families living under threat in their own homes. This behaviour is utterly unacceptable. It will not be tolerated and it will continue to be confronted through robust law enforcement, targeted interventions and coordinated action across government.”

Minister of State at the Department of Justice, TD Catherine Ardagh, offered her condolences to the English family, especially following the death of Elliot English (6) who is the same age as her own two sons.

“This tragedy is incomprehensible. The grief their wider family and community must be suffering is unimaginable. My thoughts are with their family and community in Waterford. It was horrifying, not just because of the level of the callous violence it displayed, but also because of the tragic consequences for those targeted as they slept in their beds where they should have been safe and sound.”

TD Ardagh, went on to suggest that the widespread use of illegal drugs in Ireland is directly connected to the shocking violence seen in Waterford.

“I want to address the demand that sustains organised crime,” she said. “I urge anyone who uses illegal drugs to reflect carefully on the consequences of that choice. We cannot separate illegal drug use from the damage caused by organised crime.

“Those profits fund the violence that terrorises neighbourhoods, the intimidation that silences victims and the criminal enterprises that leave families and communities to live with consequences. If we are serious about tackling organised crime, we must be equally serious about addressing the demand that sustains it.

“Every decision to purchase illegal drugs strengthens the grip of criminals and contributes directly or indirectly to the pain, suffering and destruction they leave in their wake.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme