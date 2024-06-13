August Bank Holiday Weekend

1 – 4 Aug 2024

Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford

*** THEATRE OF FOOD ***

** CRUDO & GRUB CIRCUS RETURN TO ATN24 **

“There is no sincerer love than the love of food.” – George Bernard Shaw

** WIDE RANGE OF ARTISANAL FOOD VENDORS & UNIQUE CULINARY EXPERIENCES **

** EXTENSIVE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR VEGANS & VEGETARIANS **

Embark on a culinary adventure like no other at #ATN24! Discover a world of flavours with our handpicked selection of premium food products, sourced from top producers and suppliers both locally in Ireland and across the globe to tantalise your taste buds at every turn.

Whether you’re in the mood for a stylish sit-down meal, eager to explore the delights of our amazing artisanal food vendors, or ready to sip on our custom-crafted cocktails, our diverse food options promise to delight every palate.

With a wide array of choices for vegans and vegetarians, we ensure that everyone can indulge in our mouthwatering offerings. Join us and savour the extraordinary!

CRUDO AT ATN24

Crudo, the award-winning casual dining restaurant inspired by Mediterranean fare, returns to All Together Now! They will take over our restaurant with an exquisite four-course dinner available over all three days, and a delicious brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Their four-course menu, inspired by summer BBQs and the Italian family table, makes Crudo a must-visit experience at the festival. Don’t miss the chance to savour these delectable dishes that capture the essence of Mediterranean cuisine!

BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH BUFFET

For Brunch they’ll offer a Bottomless “Irish Breakfast” Buffet including honey-roasted local sausages, maple cured pancetta, free range eggs (with veggie options), also included are complementary freshly baked pastries, fruit juices and as much tea or coffee as you need to set you up for another great day.

LA SAGRA

With a proud focus on local and sustainable produce, Crudo’s menu is brimming with mouthwatering dishes. Enjoy a traditional Antipasti sharing starter featuring house-cured Irish wagyu beef bresaola with jalapeno mustard, signature burrata with romesco, and plenty of vegetarian options. The Primi course offers fresh chorizo lasagne, while the Secondi includes Spiedini (Italian BBQ skewers) with choices of Slane Valley lamb, Venetian spiced monkfish, and pumpkin & oyster mushroom, all served with grilled flatbreads, green chilli gremolata, black garlic aioli, and organic leaf salad. Finish with a Macedonia summer fruit salad, complemented by Amaretto zabaglione and fennel seed crumble.

BOOK YOUR PLACE HERE

Kids will be able to dine too with a kid-friendly menu for both dinner and brunch. There will also be a bar on site serving some special signature cocktails and a wine list to complement the meal.

Seats will be snapped up fast so those interested are advised to book early to get a preferable slot and avoid missing any artists they want to see. After the last dinner sitting, Crudo will be serving small plates, wines & cocktails with music provided by some of the best DJs in the country who will be announced closer to the event.

THE GRUB CIRCUS AT ATN24

The Grub Circus at The Theatre of Food, programmed and hosted by multi-award winning Senior Food Writer at the Irish Examiner Joe McNamee, is a two-day extravaganza of events, demos, cooking competitions, tastings, workshops, debates and, at times, downright mayhem and madness, featuring some of Ireland’s top food personalities including, chefs, producers, growers, makers, distillers, food writers and more.

This year’s Grub Circus lineup features an impressive roster of culinary stars, including Aisling Moore, Chef/Co-proprietor of Goldie and freshly crowned RAI Best Chef in Ireland; the renowned culinary siblings and co-founders of the Ballymaloe Cookery School, Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell, alongside TV Chef Rachel Allen; Irish culinary legend and twice Michelin-starred chef Kevin Thornton; Michelin-starred chef Enda McEvoy; and Sally Barnes, the legendary forerunner of the modern Irish specialty food movement. And that’s just the beginning!

LEARN MORE / FULL PROGRAMME

Deise Diamonds – Waterford Food Heroes, including Paul Flynn, Eunice Power, and others (Photographer Joleen Cronin’s exhibition featuring Waterford food heroes will be on display in Grub Circus for the weekend).

Ferment To Be – David Asher, Black Sheep Cheesemaking School, the nomadic cheesemaker, travelling the world for over a decade teaching raw milk cheesemaking, Chef and cookbook author (Funky, Blasta Books) Caithlin Ruth and Terra Ignis, deliver fermentation and wild yeast masterclasses.

State of the Caffei-Nation – Rub the sleep from your eyes and wake up to some of Ireland’s finest coffee roasters including Tony Speight (West Cork Coffee), Alan Andrews (Guji/The Old Barracks Roastery, Birdhill) and more!