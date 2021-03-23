Resurgence 25X For The Arts Webinar

(Wednesday 7th April, 11am)

Building on the extraordinary success of the initial Resurgence 25X event in association with Waterford Chamber of Commerce earlier this year, ATPO and Theatre Royal Waterford will present a webinar dedicated to a vibrant recovery for the arts from COVID-19 on 7th April.

Resurgence 25X for the Arts, which is free to attend, will feature five guest speakers – all arts practitioners who have had to adapt the way they work as a result of the global pandemic.

Those speakers are:

Siobhan Brady, a professional harpist and harper who holds the Guinness World Record for the Highest Altitude Harp Performance, at 16,000ft in the Himalayas, in aid of Cystic Fibrosis.

Sean Corcoran, an Irish environmental artist best known for his massive sand art drawings on beaches around Ireland and the UK.

David Duffy, a professional musician, producer, DJ and performer, radio DJ and charity worker who has played in a host of venues in and around Scotland, from the legendary King Tuts to the O2 Academy/ABC.

Eoin Kilkenny, a freelance production and project manager who has toured across Ireland and the world with theatre productions from Landmark Productions, Rough Magic Theatre Company, Fishamble: The New Play Company, Cois Ceim Dance and the Abbey Theatre and worked regularly in the National Concert Hall.

Megan Nolan, a Waterford-born author, journalist and critic who recently published her first novel, Acts of Desperation.

The event is being organised in order to give a voice to, and encourage discussion amongst, people working in the arts whose livelihood has been affected by the global pandemic, according to Mary Boland, Theatre Royal Manager:

“All those working in the arts domain have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. This event is intended as a platform for ideas that will help its recovery. The intention is to share, magnify and multiply the ideas and opportunities for a resurgence for the arts that can be adopted now and show fruit in the future.”

Feargal O’Neill from APTO explained the format of the event:

“Each of the guest speakers has been given the same ‘5 for 25X’ challenge: to speak about their perspective on resurgence for the arts based on their knowledge, experience, and ideas for recovery from COVID-19 over the next few years. To add to the challenge, each speaker is asked to provide at least 5 examples of resurgence in their delivery and there will also be a number of engagement activities with the event’s attendees during the morning, making for an extremely worthwhile discussion amongst the arts sector on the issues facing them today.”

Resurgence 25X for the Arts takes place from 11am to 1pm on 7th April. Though this event is free to attend, advance registration at www.theatreroyal.ie is essential.