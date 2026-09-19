India celebrated at Slice of Culture event

The Waterford New Communities Network held their monthly Slice of Culture event on Tuesday last in Waterford’s Cultural Quarter.

Each month the WNCN choose one nationality represented in their members to be the theme of an information night, where food and culture are shared to raise awareness and respect.

This month’s theme was India, and featured traditional Indian dancing from Shefali Saxena, and traditional Indian food.

The WNCN were disappointed recently when their larger Slice of Culture event in Wyse Park had to be cancelled when they did not qualify for funding.

Mayor of Waterford City and County Cllr. Liam Brazil was in attendance, and gave a speech honouring the Indian Community in Waterford.

“As Mayor of Waterford City and County it is my pleasure and honour to be here with you today for Slice of Culture India,” he said.

“The concept of celebrating a different country’s culture every month is truly special. Having already celebrated Nigeria, Brazil, Italy, Pakistan, and Hungary, we now have the opportunity to experience the vibrate culture of India. And I’m delighted to have Brazil named there,” he joked in reference to his own surname.

“I want to acknowledge the great work of the Waterford New Communities Network. You are at the heart of making Waterford and truly welcoming and inclusive city. You build bridges between communities and remind us diversity is among Waterford greatest strengths, and Waterford is the place that you call home.”

Mayor Brazil also paid tribute to Senthil Ramasamy as a dedicated community leader, and said Waterford is grateful for his voluntary service and leadership. Senthil gave a presentation about India, his home country.

“We gather together at a very special moment for India,” continued Mayor Brazil. “This year India celebrated its 80th independent year. On behalf of Waterford City and Council, and on my own behalf as Mayor, I extend my warmest congratulations to the entire Indian country on this historic milestone.

“The Indian Community is one of the largest and most respected communities in Ireland, making an immense contribution as healthcare workers, IT professionals, engineers, researchers and business owners. Here in Waterford too you have contributed to our economy and culture. As Mayor of Waterford I would like to thank you all for the great work you do in our community.”

Mayor Brazil paid tribute to the significant Indian community working at UHW.

“When you go to our hospital, University Hospital Waterford, you are greeted with a sense of welcome and a smile, which is so important. I want to thank all of the Indian community out there for having that in our hospitals. Our healthcare wouldn’t be as efficient today only for your help here. I want to sincerely thank you for all the help that you’ve given to our patients here in our beautiful City of Waterford, which is the place that we all call home.

“When we understand each other’s culture, we build respect and when we build respect, we build a stronger community and that is what Waterford is all about. A good Céad Míle fáilte,” Mayor Brazil added.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme