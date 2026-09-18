‘Unacceptable’ rise in bus fares

This week the National Transport Authority announced that prices would increase across most forms of public transport in Ireland.

The changes relevant to Waterford are

A new flat fare replacing the standard and higher zone fares in Galway, Limerick and Waterford

Adult Leap fare to increase by 10% to €1.70, with a 15% increase in period products

Young Adult prices will be 50% of full fare

Children will pay 33% of adult fare, or €0.50 cent Leapcard, €0.80 cent cash

Local Link prices will also increase by 15% on signal fares. Students and Young Adults will pay 50% of the new price.

JUSTIFICATION

In explaining these increases, the NTA has pointed towards the increased costs in the operating environment, saying: “Since 2022, the cost of operating public transport services has increased, the fare levels have decreased, and public policy has extended free travel to new cohorts of passenger narrowing the fare revenue base.

“The shift in economic landscape following the COVID pandemic led to a sharp increase in price inflation of 20.8% between January 2022 and May 2026 in Ireland1. This price inflation also extends to the cost of operating subsidised public transport services such as the cost for purchase / maintenance of vehicles, fuel and staff costs. The post pandemic increase in patronage requires additional vehicles which incurs additional staff costs to drive and maintain the fleet, which puts further pressure on the PSO public transport budget.

In the same time period as the 20.8% price inflation, public transport fares decreased through various measures including the 20% cost of living discount which was applied to all subsidised public transport fares and the Young Adult / Student discount of 50% on equivalent adult leap fares applied in 2022. In 2025, free travel was extended to include children under 9 and for companions of those over 70 as part of the Free Travel Scheme.”

‘UNACCEPTABLE’

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane has blasted these increased charges, calling them unacceptable. Recently there was criticism that Waterford had no projects listed as critical infrastructure, which receive streamlined delivery and are seen as the flagship projects in the state.

The BusConnects programme, which was expected at the start of 2026 and significantly increase bus services in Waterford, was a notable omission form the critical infrastructure list.

Speaking on the issue, TD Cullinane suggests the NTA cannot justify fare increases while the bus service in Waterford remains inadequate.

“People in Waterford are being asked to pay more for public transport while still waiting for the improved services they have been promised,” he explained.

“Waterford has been left out of BusConnects, there have been no significant new services delivered this year, and communities across the city and county are still crying out for better bus connectivity.

“At the same time, fares are now set to rise by around 15% on average. That is completely unacceptable in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis,” he added.

TD Cullinane also made reference to the considerable investment sustainable travel, which he says is being contradicted by making buses more expensive.

“The Government says it wants people to leave the car at home, but you cannot encourage people onto public transport by making it more expensive while services remain overcrowded, unreliable or simply unavailable.

“Waterford needs more frequent city services, better links between our towns and villages, and improved rail connectivity. Instead, people are being handed another price increase.

“The Minister must intervene, stop these fare hikes and provide the NTA with the funding needed to expand services in Waterford and across the state. Affordable and reliable public transport should be part of the solution to the cost-of-living and climate crises – not another bill for workers and families,” he added.

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme