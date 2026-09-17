Public artwork to honour survivors

Following the commission of investigation into Bill Kenneally’s abuse, and the subsequent State apology, attention has now turned to how the survivors of the abuse should be remembered for their bravery.

Immediately after the State apology there were announcements that the survivors should, and likely would, receive the Freedom of Waterford. These announcements were met with an immediate and understandable rush of support.

But the reality of how that might work is more complicated than it first appears, as some of the survivors exercised their right to remain anonymous, others avoided the formal investigation altogether, and some may not have survived to see Kenneally brought to justice at all.

All survivors who suffered at Kenneally’s hands are equally deserving of recognition, but the Freedom of Waterford is not an honour compatible with remaining anonymous.

Likewise, there are other groups in Waterford who have also survived life-altering abuse and were found to have been failed by State institutions. Survivors of Waterford’s Magdalene Laundries, industrial schools and the county homes, have a similar right to be recognised.

With the best of intentions, granting these deserving men the Freedom of Waterford is a complex process. While there may still be a workaround that suits all parties, in the interim the Council have advanced plans to commission an artwork to honour survivors of abuse in Waterford. The artwork will be installed on The Mall.

WATERFORD REMEMBERS

Independent Councillor Donal Barry suggested at a recent Council meeting that the survivors of Kenneally’s abuse should be honoured with a memorial.

“I really welcome the decision by Waterford City and County Council to go ahead with a permanent memorial to all the victims,” he told The Munster Express. “When I first raised this with the Council, I felt strongly that Waterford should have something permanent to remember these men and what they went through.

“I’m very glad that is now going to happen. It is particularly important that the victims themselves will be consulted on the design,” he added.

“This is their memorial and their views should be at the heart of it. And it must be for all the victims. Not just those who came forward publicly, but also those who gave evidence in private and those who, for whatever reason, have never spoken about what happened to them.

“We may never know all their names or all their stories, but they matter just as much and they deserve to be remembered too. What happened is part of Waterford’s history.

“It is a very difficult part of our history, but we shouldn’t shy away from that or allow it to be forgotten. I hope this memorial will recognise what these men endured, the courage it took for people to speak out and the difference their actions made.

“Most of all, I hope every victim will feel that this memorial is for them. Whether they spoke publicly or never told anyone at all, they should know that Waterford remembers them all and acknowledges their great courage and resilience over many long years,” Cllr. Barry added.

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

In a statement the Council called for expressions of interest.

“Waterford City and County Council in recent weeks has been considering an appropriate way to formally acknowledge those who have survived abuse. In this regard, the Council will commission a public art piece to serve as a symbol of hope and healing for all survivors of abuse,” a council spokesperson said.

“In the coming weeks, Expressions of Interest (EoI) will be invited from artists for the creation of a sculpture that reflects the extraordinary resilience of those who have experienced abuse, injustice, or trauma.

“The Council hopes that the public art commission will create a meaningful and enduring place of remembrance, while also representing a message of freedom and hope for generations to come.

“The artwork will be located in the Memorial Garden on the Mall, providing a place of reflection for survivors, their families and the wider community.

“The location for this commission is particularly fitting, as the Memorial Garden is home to memorials honouring those who fought in the Spanish Civil War, those who participated in the 1916 Rising, and the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.”

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Liam Brazil, welcomed the announcement: “No memorial can take away the pain and no apology can undo the suffering, however, we hope that this commemorative piece will serve as a lasting symbol of strength and resilience, and act as a beacon of hope for those who have experienced injustice”.

“It is important that we acknowledge the experiences of survivors and ensure that their courage is never forgotten. This memorial will provide a permanent place of reflection and remembrance, while also sending a clear message that all survivors are heard, acknowledged, valued and respected.”

Sean McKeown, Chief Executive of Waterford City and County Council explained the process, saying: “The commissioned artwork will honour the experiences and resilience of survivors of abuse, while encouraging hope and healing”.

“The successful artist will be required to engage with survivors and community representatives in the development of the artwork. This engagement will be crucial in ensuring that the final piece is a fitting and worthy memorial to survivors of abuse.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme