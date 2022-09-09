Track & Field

Fintan Walsh

Hennessy wins Half-Marathon.

Pat Hennessy (West Waterford AC) was the overall winner of the Eurofins Half-Marathon on the

Waterford Greenway last Saturday.

The event, which was promoted by West Waterford AC, had 540 finishers while Hennessy clocked

1:09.04 in winning the event.

Paul Doran (United Striders, Wexford) was second in 1:10.49 while Kevin O’Leary (East Cork) was third

in 1:11.33. Níamh Staunton (St Abban’s) won the ladies race in 1:20.00, Angela McCann (Clonmel) finished second

in 1:21.11 and Ciara Ryan (St Finbarr’s) was third in 1:26.00

Category winners: Men: M40 Paul Doran (United Striders), M45 John Hodge (Ind), M50 John Murphy

(Grange/ Fermoy), M55 Seamus Madigan (Ind), M60 Ronald Ilsley (West Waterford), M65 Anthony

Dwyer (West Waterford), M70 Michael Dunne (St.Finbarrs AC).

Ladies: F35 Jill Horgan (Ind), F40 Elaine Horgan (Clonmel), F45 Benvon Lyons (Ind), F50 Nicola

Maunsell (Clonmel), F55 Phillipa Carney (Ind), F60 Phyllis Flynn (Stragglers), F65 Deirdre Clancy

(West Waterford).

Winning Teams, Men: 1st

Heading off on the Eurofins Half-Marathon

West Waterford (John O’Rourke, Dermot Gough and Dermot Ryan 54 pts), 2

nd

Waterford AC (Pat Fitzgerald, Adam Porter and James White 73 pts).

Women: 1st

West Waterford (Evelan Drohan), Ciara Burke, Liz Nyhan 46 pts), 2nd Kilkenny City Harriers.

AC (Anita Byrne, Roseanna Knox and Anne Marie Shortall 74 pts).

Waterford runners on winning Irish World Masters Mountain teams

Joe Gough (West Waterford AC) was fourth in the o65 category and on the winning Irish team at the 21st

World Masters Mountain Championships in the Comeragh Mountains on Saturday last, the first time the

event was held in Ireland.

The Irish team supplied the overall winner in the 34 strong field in Martin Mc Donald (Abbeyleix AC) in

48 minutes 27 seconds, Joe Gough was fourth in 52.15 and Eugene Doherty (Sliabh Bhui Rovers,

Wexford) was seventh in 53.41.

Other locals on Irish medal winning teams were Paul Stephenson, from the Kilmeaden area who runs

with Rathfarnham AC, who was on the winning Irish team o35, the third scorer in fifth place. Sean

Foley was on the Irish team that finished second, he was their second scorer in seventh place. Mary

Jennings finished seventh o65 and Diane Behan was ninth o50.

Kilkenny Athletics Walking Festival

Open Race Walks including the Kilkenny County Championships take place on Friday next, September

9

th

for athletes u6 to 10, over 500 metres, then u12, 14, 16, 18, junior, senior, masters in various

distances at the Pink Rock on Old Waterford/ New Ross Road with the first race starting at 7pm sharp.

Road fixture in Wexford

The annual Todd Moore Memorial Road Race over 10km is being held in Kilmore village in Co Wexford

on Saturday next, September 10th

at 5.30 pm. Prizes for first four men and women and juniors and masters

in many age groups.

Taghmon Open Cross Country

The annual Taghmon, Co Wexford Open Cross Country meeting goes ahead on Sunday week, September

18th

with an 11am start. (Eircode Y35YY84).

Races for u9, 10, 12, 14, 16, junior, senior and masters.

More details from 087 4266547. Entries from 10 am are taken on the day.

Kilmacow Open Cross Country

The annual Kilmacow Open Cross Country fixture is in the Sports Complex, Kilmacow at 1pm on

September 25th

.

Races u8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, juniors, senior and masters.

The Fintan O’Sullivan Memorial Cup will be presented to the best overall juvenile club at the meeting

which is sponsored by Caulfield’s SuperValu Hypermarket. Waterford.

Full details of race distances on St Senan’s website Next week we hope to have dates for Waterford Cross

Country Championships