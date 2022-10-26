League of Ireland First Division Goals galore as Blues defeat Athlone-again!

Matt Keane

Waterford FC 4

Athlone Town 2

One fact was guaranteed this season. When Waterford FC and Athlone Town locked horns, the supporters

were treated to goals aplenty and that was the case once again on Friday night last at the RSC.

During the four meetings the Blues scored 15 while the midlanders netted 6 goals.

This was the fourth time Waterford defeated the visitors and that included two 5-2 victories.

Still smarting from the FAI Cup exit at the hands of Shelbourne the previous Sunday, the Waterford team

showed three changes from the starting eleven which started the cup semi-final.

Out went Raul Uche, Niall O’Keeffe (on the brink of suspension) and Roland Idowu (injured).

In came Wassim Aouachria, Yassine En-Neyah and Richard Taylor.

A three at the back policy was adopted for the first time this season and at times it looked as if it took

some time for the new setup to settle.

That said the hosts went in at the interval leading 3-0 and it looked as if the three points were well and

truly secured.

However, two quickfire goals by the midlanders turned the game on its head but Wassim Aouachria

scored his second goal of the match on 82 minutes to wrap up the points for Waterford.

A draw would have secured a two legged play-off against Treaty United so it was a case of ‘job done’

from a Blues point of view.

Danny Searle’s men will now have to prepare for those play-off games. The first-leg will be played at the

Market’s Field on Wednesday before Saturday’s return leg at the RSC.

Both ties will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Waterford created the first chance on six minutes when Shane Griffin pinged a ball down the left-flank for

Phoenix Patterson who turned his marker, but his curling effort went wide of the near post.

Waterford took the lead on 18 minutes when Phoenix Patterson swung in a left-wing corner-kick that was

touched on by Darragh Power for Richard Taylor, whose close-range header was saved, but Wassim

Aouachria headed the rebound home.

Patterson sent in another brilliant ball from a free-kick two minutes later, but neither Taylor nor

Aouachria could convert from close-range as the ball went wide of the far post as the Blues dominated the

contest.

It came as no real surprise that the second Waterford goal on the half hour mark came from the brilliant

Phoenix Patterson who took a pass from Darragh Power and found the far corner with an exquisite left-

footed finish.

A third Blues goal arrived on 39 minutes with another well-worked effort.

Darragh Power slipped the ball into the path of Aouachria, who played the ball back to the penalty spot

for Junior Quitirna and he finished a left-footed shot past Athlone keeper Vladi Velikin.

The second-half was four minutes old when the visitors pulled a goal back.

Jack Kavanagh swung over a left-wing cross that seemed to be controlled by the hand of Adam Lennon in

front of referee David Dunne, but he waved play on, and the youngster rifled a left-footed shot past a

helpless Paul Martin.

Darragh Power was harshly judged to have fouled Lennon on 52 minutes and it allowed Athlone the

chance to really get back into the game as defender Jarlaith Jones powered an unstoppable left-footed

strike to the far corner past Martin.

A goal of quality put the Blues back in the driving seat seven minutes later when Junior Quitirna showed

neat control to set Uche into the clear, and he crossed into the centre for Wassim Aouachria, who turned

brilliantly onto his right-foot and blasted the ball past Enda Minogue.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, Tunmise Sobowale, Richard Taylor, Kilian Cantwell, Alex Baptiste (Dean

Larkin ’79), Darragh Power (Jeremie Milambo ’86), Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah (Timi Sobowale

’79), Junior Quitirna (Remi Thompson ’86), Wassim Aouachria, Phoenix Patterson (Raúl Uche ’68).

Athlone Town: Vladi Velikin (Enda Minogue ’46), Jarlaith Jones, Noah Van Geenan, Andy Spain, Adam

Lennon (Matty McCarrick ‘8), Aaron Connolly, Oisin Duffy (Matthew Leal ’88), Gary Armstrong (Jack

Kavanagh ’31), Patrick Hickey, Charles Mutawe (Donal Curtain ’46), Thomas Oluwa.

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin). Assistants Dave Berry and Shane O’Brien.