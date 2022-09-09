U16 County Camogie Finals

Under 16B Cup Final

St Anne’s 5-7

Portlaw 2-8

The Under 16B Cup Final between St Anne’s and Portlaw was a one-sided affair from the start with St

Anne’s securing four goals in the opening half, thanks to Niamh Halley, Taylor Higgins

and two from Aoife Lynch.

Ava Fitzpatrick kept Portlaw in the game with a 1-3 tally, however St Anne’s led 4-6 to 1-4 at the break.

Gillian Mullins and Kayleigh McGrath were strong in defence for Portlaw in the second half, minimising

St Anne’s scoring to two scores. Taylor Higgins found the net for the second time for St Anne’s while

Emma Walsh secured two further points for Portlaw.

There were some very impressive performances for St Anne’s from Hannah McGrath (0-2), Aisling

Bonnar (0-2) Niamh Halley (1-1), Aoife Lynch (2-0), Taylor Higgins (2-0) and Gaynor Butler (0-1), and

for Portlaw Gillian Mullins and Kayleigh McGrath were strong in defence while Ava Fitzpatrick was the

best scorer for Portlaw with a final tally of 2-5.