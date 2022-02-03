Fri, 4th Feb 2022

Women’s Superleague – Wildcats move second on Superleague table

| 3rd Feb 2022 | Basketball, Sports

Waterford Wildcats 83
Trinity Meteors 62

WIT Wildcats Rachel Thompson was in terrific form all game and here she scores. PHOTO: Noel Browne

WIT Waterford Wildcats are second on the Superleague table following a 21-points win over Dublin outfit TrinityMeteors at the Mercy Gym on Saturday evening last.
Wildcats were also in control in this game and led 50-32 at the break. Although the Waterford’s scoring intensity dropped in the second, they always had enough in hand to comfortably defeat the Dublin team comfortably.

WIT Wildcats Abby Flynn defends against Meteors Takyra Gilbert. PHOTO: Noel Browne

Rachel Thompson top scored for the victors on 25 points, while Jaz Walker had 20 and Sarah Hickey had 13. A’Lexxus Davis and Takyra Gilbert led scoring for Trinity Meteors with 14 and 12 points respectively.
WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach, Tommy O’Mahony, is still looking for improvements from his side: “We kept up against a very good Meteors team tonight and had to be at our best to pull out a result. The first half I thought our offence worked well, but our defence needs a lot of work. The second half was more of battle, with us managing to maintain the lead. Delighted to get the win, but we will need to work hard at training and improve on our weakness in order to be ready for our next game.”

The WIT Wildcats get together before the start of the third quarter. PHOTO: Noel Browne

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.