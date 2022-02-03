Women’s Superleague – Wildcats move second on Superleague table

Waterford Wildcats 83

Trinity Meteors 62

WIT Waterford Wildcats are second on the Superleague table following a 21-points win over Dublin outfit TrinityMeteors at the Mercy Gym on Saturday evening last.

Wildcats were also in control in this game and led 50-32 at the break. Although the Waterford’s scoring intensity dropped in the second, they always had enough in hand to comfortably defeat the Dublin team comfortably.

Rachel Thompson top scored for the victors on 25 points, while Jaz Walker had 20 and Sarah Hickey had 13. A’Lexxus Davis and Takyra Gilbert led scoring for Trinity Meteors with 14 and 12 points respectively.

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach, Tommy O’Mahony, is still looking for improvements from his side: “We kept up against a very good Meteors team tonight and had to be at our best to pull out a result. The first half I thought our offence worked well, but our defence needs a lot of work. The second half was more of battle, with us managing to maintain the lead. Delighted to get the win, but we will need to work hard at training and improve on our weakness in order to be ready for our next game.”