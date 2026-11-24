Councillor John Hearne has been campaigning against drug debt intimidation for years and is now calling for a mandatory multi-agency response to target criminals living in Waterford City.

The suggestion comes following the devastating arson attack in Birchwood which claimed the lives of five members of an innocent family and left a teenager in critical condition.

Speaking to The Munster Express, Cllr. Hearne said it was an open secret that some social houses in Waterford are being used for criminal activity.

He said Birchwood must be a turning point, and that Waterford City must lead their own fight against these criminal gangs, rather than wait for help.

“The council have to have a zero tolerance approach to any criminality,” he said.

“They [Waterford Council] can’t excuse that a number of properties they have are being used for criminal activity. Imagine an ordinary person saying ‘ah there’s a couple of criminals just using my place, who cares?’ – The guards wouldn’t accept that,” Cllr. Hearne said. “It’s public knowledge, the Council know and everybody knows.

“I done an interview in a national newspaper about ten years ago about two social houses in Waterford, and those two houses are still being used in Waterford for illegal activity. They haven’t been brought back into council possession since. Three or four housing directors have come and gone and nothing has happened.”

At a recent Plenary meeting of Waterford City and County Council, it was highlighted by Seamus de Faoite, current Director of Housing, that one tenant of a social house may gain a conviction, but there could be a partner and children also living in the same house. This situation complicates the role of the local authority, as a blanket eviction could render children and innocent partners homeless.

“I’m not saying evict them all,” said Cllr. Hearne in reply to this example. “But the council needs to stand up for itself after this. They need to take the tenancy off the person committing the crime. But you don’t throw the kids out of a house. We don’t punish children for the crimes of the parents.

“But at the same time, the council knows that some of our lands and properties are being used for illegal activity and we need to take control of those. If they’re afraid of backlash on the house, build a fence around it and get security in if you need to. If needs be, put two guards on the house. We have 30 new Guards in Waterford, put two of them living in it if needs be!

“With surveillance cameras and everything they have they can do what they like nowadays.”

FIGHT BACK

Cllr. Hearne has long called for a ‘mini-CAB’ in Waterford, which would be a regional branch of the Criminal Assets Bureau or CAB.

In larger cities like Dublin, CAB have broken up numerous criminal organisations by forensically examining the income of criminals.

They then seize assets if they exist in Ireland and often hit the criminal with a tax bill for the estimated profits of their illicit activity.

CAB will auction off assets acquired through crime, including houses, designer clothes, vehicles, etc. This may recoup some money for the State, but it also serves to break up the cash flow of criminal organisations and make it difficult for profits of criminality to be enjoyed within this jurisdiction.

CAB have completed some seizures in Waterford, but the vast majority of their activity is focused on Dublin.

€4.8 million was allocated to 56 community projects across Ireland in 2026 via the Community Safety Fund, which takes money acquired by CAB and money seized by An Garda Síochána and redirects it positive community initiatives.

Cllr. Hearne believes a regional ‘mini-CAB’ could lead a fight back against crime gangs operating in Waterford City.

“We need to target the criminals that are targeting us,” he said. “We can’t sit back and wait behind security gates and not take the offensive on this.

“When a person comes to attention through the courts, social welfare should automatically say how come he’s claiming welfare if he has a business, even if it is an illegal one. So that’s why you need a mini-CAB.

“If you are 0.70c over the limit for the dole they’d send you a letter. So why is it acceptable that somebody can make money through criminal activity and keep social welfare, housing, everything?”

A central point made by Cllr. Hearne is that a criminal conviction should trigger a series of mandatory investigations by public bodies around Waterford, with the aim of ensuring that criminals harming Waterford’s society are not helped along by social protections and other benefits.

“CAB, the Guards, the probation service, the social welfare, and the Council’s housing department – they should all be at the table together targeting criminal gangs.

“If the Gardaí can tell them a fella is part of a criminal gang, running an illegal business, then why is he getting dole, why is he getting benefits, why is he getting a medical card, why is he getting anything?

“If you get a criminal conviction, your file should automatically go to the mini-CAB in Waterford, to see why you didn’t pay tax on the illegal business you were running, why you have a tenancy with the Council, why you are getting social welfare, and they should add up how much you have to pay them back.

“It just makes sense, but at the moment it’s not happening because each of these public bodies are working in their own silos doing their own thing.

“But you need to target them. You have to pick out the gangs and go after them,” Cllr. Hearne said.

“I remember a fella got a grant for around €2,000 to do up his social house,” Cllr. Hearne continued. “A whitegoods allowance, so for the fridge and the freezer, that kind of thing. You put a bit to it, they put a bit to it, that’s how the grant worked.

“But your man was caught two or three weeks later with ten grand under the mattress and a load of gear. He was running an illegal business, and we [the Council] were providing him with a premises. So, everybody should be after him, the TV licence man, everyone!”

ONGOING PROTECTION RACKETS

In an example of how crime has a presence at all levels of Waterford life, Cllr. Hearne says that some businesses in Waterford City are paying protection money to criminal gangs.

Protection money, as it is known, comes in many forms, but usually involves business owners paying criminals to ‘protect’ their business or assets from damage. In a traditional protection racket, businesses that refuse to pay are subject to vandalism or have critical machinery damaged, threatening the survival of the business.

Protection rackets are believed to have been widespread and largely unreported for decades across Ireland.

“We know business people are paying money in protection rackets in Waterford,” said Cllr. Hearne. “The Guards know that too.”

“But we need to be proactive. The City Council needs to be sitting down and saying we need to be leading this fight, the time for hiding behind garden gates is gone.

“Our City needs to fight back on every level. These people are killing our kids, and our city should be the forefront of the fight back. We should not be waiting on anybody else to come and do our fighting for us.”

Cllr. Hearne also explained that the father of Philip English has asked the Minister of Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, to come to Waterford and tell people how these drug gangs are being tackled following the Birchwood tragedy.

The point was made repeatedly by Cllr. Hearne that the Birchwood arson attack was not an isolated incident, but the latest episode in an escalating wave of violence across Waterford. He argues that Birchwood must become a turning point or the violence will continue.

“We had the hammer attack recently. We had the house burned down where the dogs died, and the owner was lucky not to have died too, and we had this multiple murder in Birchwood,” he added. “So, we need to get serious about it.”

“This happened in Waterford City in a four-square mile area and it hasn’t just stopped.”

AARON KENT Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme